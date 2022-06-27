Alia Bhatt's Sister Congratulates 'Mom And Dad' After Pregnancy Announcement

Alia Bhatt shared a special post on Instagram this morning in which she said "Our baby... coming soon."

Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor have been receiving congratulatory messages since they announced the news of her pregnancy with a special post on her Instagram account.

Her sister and writer Shaheen Bhatt has congratulated the couple, with an adorable photo. "Mom and dad," she said in her post.

Among those who have commented is Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who called Shaheen Bhatt "maasi".

The photo that Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram account shows the 'Dear Zindagi' actor on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor, pictured from behind and wearing a cap, looking at the results of an ultrasound on the monitor. She can be seen smiling and looking at the monitor, during her ultrasound, which is covered with a heart emoticon.

Sharing this post, the 'Kapoor and Sons' actor captioned, "Our baby ..... Coming soon" followed by a heart emoji.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt Is Pregnant And Is Set To Be The Chicest New Mommy In Town

Along with this, she shared another post of a lion family, where the lioness can be seen nudging the lion and the cub is looking at them, indicating that the couple's little cub is on its way.

Soon after Alia shared the post, fans swamped the comment section with their wishes and reactions, as fans weren't expecting this news from the couple so soon. Many big Bollywood celebrities also poured wishes to them.

"Oh my my Congratulationsssss" Actor Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post.

Alia's mother Soni Razdan commented, "Congratulations Mama and Papa lion".

Karan Johar commented, "Heart is bursting", followed by three heart emoticons.

The couple got married on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' along with Ranbir Kapoor.

The 'Rockstar' actor on the other hand, will be next seen in 'Shamshera' with Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 22, 2022.