Alia Bhatt After Watching Kuttey Trailer: 'Literally All My Favourite Actors'

Tabu in a still from Kuttey trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

Arjun Kapoor and 's Kuttey trailer is trending and how. The film, directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Kumud Mishra, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj. Now, a day after the trailer release, Alia Bhatt has given a shout out to the Kuttey team. Oh, and, she just can't wait to watch this film. Sharing the trailer on Instagram Stories, Alia wrote, “Literally all my favourite actors in one frame. Can't wait to see this one.” The actress has also added red hearts to the post. The dark comedy is bankrolled by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. Kuttey is slated to release on January 13 next year.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Arjun Kapoor reacted to Alia Bhatt's special update with a “thank you” note.

Screenshot of Arjun Kapoor's Instagram story.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's comeback project Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.The film also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role. Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi are part of the film. It will hit the theatres on April 28 next year. The release date was announced by KJo with a heartwarming note on Instagram. It read, “After 7 years, it's time for me to return to my first home - the cinemas. I had the absolute honour of working with not one, but many illustrious actors on the set of my film. The familial nostalgic feeling of an ensemble cast, creating music that captivates the hearts and a story that runs deep to the roots of our family traditions. It's that time again -to huddle with your family and friends, buy popcorn and witness just sheer love and entertainment unfold on the big screen. We're overwhelmed and impatiently excited to finally inform...Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in cinemas on April 28, 2023.”

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra alongside her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The Ayan Mukerji film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.