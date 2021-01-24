Alia Bhatt Is All Hearts For This Pic Of Navya Naveli And Agastya Nanda

Navya Naveli with brother Agastya Nanda. (courtesy navyananda)

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture perfect moment with her brother Agastya Nanda on her Instagram profile. In the picture, the brother-sister duo can be seen happily posing together. Navya can be seen sitting pretty in a yellow outfit, while Agastya can be seen posing in a dark blue shirt and a pair of denims. Sharing the picture on her profile, Navya Naveli captioned the post: "Partner partner." Navya, who recently made her Instagram profile public, received a lot of love from her Instafam. The first comment to pop up was from Agastya, who dropped a heart emoji. Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt too filled up the comments section of Navya's post with multiple hearts.

Take a look at Navya Naveli Nanda's post here:

Here's what Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor commented on Navya's post:

Screenshot of comments on Navya Nanda's post.

Navya and Agastya Nanda frequently make appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we simply love it when that happens. Take a look at some of their posts here:

Navya and Agastya Nanda have some impeccable genes. They are the children of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and business tycoon Nikhil Nanda. Navya and Agastya are the grandchildren of Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Their uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated Bollywood actors. Navya started an online healthcare portal called Aara Health, just a week after graduating from New York's Fordham University last year. She even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018. Agastya graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London in 2019.