'Proud To Be Your Daughter': Navya Naveli Nanda's Shout-Out To Dad Nikhil Nanda

Navya Naveli Nanda shared this photo. (Image courtesy: navyananda )

Highlights "Today we celebrate you!" wrote Navya for her dad

"To not only build a better company, but a better India," she added

Nikhil Nanda is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Group

Navya Naveli Nanda, on Friday, gave a big shout out to her dad, businessman Nikhil Nanda, after he featured on the cover of Business Today magazine (January edition), the title on which read - "India's Best CEOs." Navya called her father "G.O.A.T" and wrote this in her post: "You always say 'never lose sight of the ground you walk on' - and you've lived by those words. But today we celebrate you! Your dedication. Your commitment. Your ambition. To not only build a better company, but a better India. So, here's to you riding the roughest wave, and surfing through it with more grace and strength than we've seen before."

"Cannot wait to carry forward this incredible legacy you have built, and I'm proud to be your daughter! Love you Dad, keep inspiring us all and congratulations on your big day!" she added. Nikhil Nanda is the Chairman and Managing Director of Escorts Group.

Read Navya Naveli Nanda's post here:

Nikhil Nanda married Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year and their son Agastya was born in 2000.

Navya Naveli Nanda, who made her Instagram profile public some time back, has shared many adorable pictures with her dad on her feed.

On Father's Day in June, she shared a priceless throwback from her family album and wrote: "Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad. Happy father's day, I love you!"

Also check out these pictures of "the crazy bunch."

Navya currently runs an online healthcare portal called Aara Health. She graduated from New York's Fordham University last year.