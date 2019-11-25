Alia Bhatt Chills With Ranbir Kapoor And Family. Pics Courtesy Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor shared this picture from Armaan Jain's party. (Image courtesy: therealkarismakapoor)

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt found themselves on the list of trends after Karisma Kapoor shared pictures from singer Armaan Jain's birthday party featuring the Brahmastra co-stars. Alia Bhatt, who is frequently spotted with Ranbir at his family events and get-togethers, looked nice in blue floral printed dress as she sat next to Ranbir (dressed in a denim shirt and geeky glasses) in a group picture. Armaan's fiancée Annisa Malhotra, actress Kiara Advani and Armaan's mother Rima Jain were also a part of the photo. Karisma also shared a picture of the 'Girl Gang,' which again included Alia Bhatt.

Here are trending pictures from Armaan Jain's birthday party:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were out of town over the weekend for the filming of Brahmastra and it appears that they made it just in time to attend Armaan's birthday last night. Earlier, Ranbir and Alia were photographed at the Mumbai airport along with their Brahmastra co-stars Shah Rukh Khan (in a special appearance) and Mouni Roy.

Here are pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at the Mumbai airport:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport with Shah Rukh Khan

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt play the lead roles in Ayan Mukerji-directed Brahmastra, which is a supernatural trilogy. The first part of the film is expected to release in 2020 and it also features Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia and Prateik Babbar.

Apart from Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor also has Yash Raj Films' Shamshera in the pipeline while Alia Bhatt's work-in-progress projects are Sadak 2, Takht and SS Rajamouli's RRR.

