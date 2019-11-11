Viral: Inside Alia Bhatt's Dinner Date With Ranbir And Neetu Kapoor

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. (Image courtesy: ranbirkapoor143_ )

Alia Bhatt, who is said to be dating Ranbir Kapoor, recently dined with herBrahmastra co-star and his mother Neetu Kapoor. Pictures from the trio's dinner have been trending incessantly on social media for a few days. The picture was curated by several fan clubs dedicated to Alia and Ranbir on Instagram (there are so many). Alia Bhatt can be seen smiling with all her heart as she leans on Neetu Kapoor's shoulder. Ranbir too can be seen happily posing for the camera. Alia looks pretty as ever in a red top. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings, while Ranbir can be seen dressed in a plain white t-shirt. Neetu Kapoor picked a classic black outfit for the dinner.

Check out the viral picture here:

Earlier this year, Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of Alia and Ranbir together from the Filmfare Awards and she captioned the post: "And moments like these make you forget all the stress. Congratulations so proud and happy."

Rumours about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's romance began after the Brahmastra co-stars made an appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding reception in Mumbai last year. Alia even accompanied Ranbir to New York in December last year, where the actor's father Rishi Kapoor was undergoing medical treatment for cancer. The couple are frequently spotted making appearances together at public events and otherwise.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Mouni Roy and Akkineni Nagarjuna.

On the work front, Kalank remains Alia's last release. Her upcoming projects include Karan Johar's Takht, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the 2018 film Sanju. His line-up of films include Brahmastra and Shamshera.

