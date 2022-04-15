Alia Bhatt Changes Her Instagram Display Picture. It's Now A Wedding Pic With Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Alia wedding photo. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Right after sharing stunning pictures from her and Ranbir Kapoor's intimate wedding on Thursday, Alia Bhatt changed her display picture on Instagram. The display picture is a stunning sun-kissed shot from the wedding. Ranbir and Alia got married in a private ceremony at Vastu, where they live. Only close friends and family were invited. Team groom comprised Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima, Ranbiir's cousin Kareena Kapoor with husband Saif Ali Khan, their sons Taimur and Jeh, Kareena's sister Karisma and father Randhir Kapoor. Navya Naveli Nanda with parents Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda who is Ranbir's cousin, were also in attendance. Alia's family was represented by her mom Soni Razdan, dad Mahesh Bhatt, sisters Shaheen and Pooja Bhatt and brother Rahul. Among the friends, The Ambanis, Karan Johar, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji were on the guest list.

Check out Alia Bhatt's new display picture here:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram profile.

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating in 2018 and made their first public appearance together at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in the same year. Both the actors have been frequently spotted together and with each other's families as well. Alia made her relationship with Ranbir Instagram official in 2018. However, Ranbir, who is a social media recluse, confirmed his relationship with Alia Bhatt in an interview in 2020, where he referred to her as his "girlfriend." They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Brahmastra, slated to release in September this year.