Alia Bhatt And Varun Dhawan Discuss Compound Interest. It's Not As Random As You Think

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's romantic-comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania completes four years today. Alia and Varun celebrated their film's anniversary with its director Shashank Khaitan over a group video call. How we know that? Courtesy Alia's Instagram story where, she shared a screenshot of the group video call. On the Instagram story, she also hints about the third instalment of the franchise. "Here we are 4 years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 years to us," she wrote in her Instagram story. While Badrinath Ki Dulhania is the second instalment, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was the first instalment of the franchise.

In her previous Instagram stories, Alia can be seen engaging in friendly banter with Varun. The exchange of jokes had a reference to a famous dialogue from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Alia can be seen testing Varun's mathematical skills through questions on simple interest and compound interest. In response, Varun can be seen replying with an answer to the simple interest question and stating that compound interest question is a little tough for him. In a popular scene from the movie, Alia had similarly questioned Varun on simple interest and compound interest. Varun had replied similarly in that scene of the movie.

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made their Bollywood debuts together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Following this, they co-starred in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Kalank. In terms of work, Alia is busy with the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Varun is in Arunachal Pradesh filming his upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya.