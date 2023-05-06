Alia Bhatt And Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala Appearances Made Neena Gupta 'Very Jealous'

Neena Gupta shared this image. (courtesy: neena_gupta)

Neena Gupta, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being super candid, in a recent interview with News18 opened up about how she felt after Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala appearances this year. Neena Gupta said, "I wish we also had the same kind of exposure. I think about it every passing minute. I feel envious every second. I wonder what if I was a young actor in this day and age! I could have achieved so much more. Having said that, I know that you can't have everything that you wish for." The veteran actor added, "I definitely do feel thankful for all the work that's coming my way even at this age. But yes, I feel very, very jealous when I look at them wearing gowns and walking."

Alia Bhatt marked her Met Gala red carpet debut this year, while Priyanka Chopra made her 4th Met Gala appearance this year. Other Indian attendees at the ball this year included Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and Shloka Mehta's sister Diya Mehta Jatia.

Neena Gupta, star of films like Aadat Se Majboor, Gandhi, Mandi, Utsav, Laila, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron, Trikaal, Susman, Kaarnama, in the recent years, made appearances in films like Veere Di Wedding, Panga, Mulk and Badhaai Ho. She also starred in Amazon Prime Video's web-series Panchayat and Netflix's Masaba Masaba 2, in which she featured along with her daughter and designer Masaba Gupta.

Neena Gupta starred in Goodbye with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna last year. She was also seen in Uunchai with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Parineeti Chopra. She was last seen in the film Vadh.