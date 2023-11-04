Actor Ali Merchant Marries Andleeb Zaidi: 'Happily Ever After Starts Now'

Ali Merchant with Andleeb Zaidi. (courtesy: alimercchant)

Congratulations are in order for Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi. The couple got married on November 2, in an intimate ceremony, in Lucknow. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has shared a series of pictures on Instagram from his special day and wrote, “Happily ever after starts now.” The snippets show the newlyweds posing together for the camera. For his big day, Ali picked a white sherwani, while actress and model Andleeb looked beautiful in an ivory-hued garara set. A special note attached to the post read, “And now we can hang out forever… Happily ever after starts now. I see us not as promises but as privileges; I get to laugh with you, cry with you, care for you, and share with you. I get to run with you, walk with you, build with you, and live with you. I get to have you be the person I spend the rest of my life with. I get to be there for you and support you. I don't have to honour and cherish you; I get to because I am in love with you.”

In no time, Ali and Andleeb's industry friends flooded the comments section with best wishes. Singer Danish Alfaaz said, “Congratulations mere bhai…Allah bless you both.” Kumkum Bhagya actor Zeeshan Khan wrote, “Congratulations!!! Bhai!!!” TV actor Shardul Pandit, DJ LiL B aka Bhavini Shah and Vaibhav Sharma also congratulated the newlyweds.

Last month, the couple got engaged in Dubai. On October 18, Ali Merchant shared the proposal video on Instagram and it appeared straight out of a fairy tale. In the clip, Ali and Andleeb are sitting on a boat. The video begins with Ali, on one knee, showing the ring to Andleeb. She gets emotional and surprised at the same time. After Andleeb nods her head in a yes, Ali puts the ring on her finger. The clip concludes with the two hugging each other. In the caption, Ali wrote, “She said yes.” Ali Merchant and Andleeb Zaidi's proposal video received big love from Ayushmann Khurrana, who dropped a red heart emoticon in the comments section. Former Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress Akansha Puri commented, “So happy for you Ali Merchant…Many many congratulations…Wish you both a lifetime of happiness.”

Ali Merchant is known for his work in TV shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Lock Upp 1, Bandini and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.