Ayushmann Khurrana's Journey From The 'Sets Of Roadies' To An 'Actor On Life's Stage'

Image was shared by Ayushmann Khurrana. (courtesy: wikkiofficial )

Vicky Donar actor Ayushmann Khurrana was the latest star to take up the #IHaveComeALongWay challenge. While at it, the star treated his fans to some pictures and memories from his early days in television and films. Sharing some throwback gems, Ayushmann Khurrana, in an elongated post wrote, "Dus janam qurbaan yeh janam paane ke liye. Zindagi ne diye mauke hazaar hunar dikhaane ke liye”. Starting out as a young boy on the sets of Roadies to now standing as an actor on life's stage #IHaveComeALongWay. My journey is a testament to the emotional highs and lows an artist encounter. I'm thankful for the tears, the sweat and every sacrifice that moulded me into the person I've become today."

The actor continued, "Now also feels like the perfect moment to thank the energy that made the young Ayushmann chase those stars that once seemed out of reach for him, and today I have many other dreams that I shall be chasing with all the love, respect & motivation I get from my family, fans & industry.#ThankYouForComing. Thank you @ektarkapoor for making me a part of this."

Ayushmann's latest post received big love from his fans who flooded his Instagram feed with comments like "You're the inspiration" and "so proud."

See what Ayushmann posted:

Ayushmann Khurrana was honoured with the TIME100 Impact award this year. While receiving the award last night in Singapore, Ayushmann recited one of the verses from Bhagavad Gita. During his acceptance speech, he said, “Before I begin, I would like to recite one of the verses from our Indian/Hindu scripture and guide - The Bhagavad Gita - Karmanye vadhikaraste, Ma Phaleshu Kadachana, Ma Karmaphalahetur bhurma, Te Sango Stvakarmani. This verse encapsulates the essence of selfless action. It emphasises to be process oriented than result oriented. It trains you to be detached from the fruits of your labour.”

Ayushmann was proudly representing India at the prestigious global event.

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the box office successful film Dream Girl 2 alongside Ananya Panday.