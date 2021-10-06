Zeeshan Khan And Reyhnaa Pandit Make It Instagram Official With Pic Worth 1,000 Words. See Inside

Zeeshan Khan and Reyhnaa Pandit. (courtesy: theonlyzeeshankhan)

Actor Zeeshan Khan started trending on Wednesday after he made his relationship Instagram official with actress Reyhnaa Pandit, who played the role of his mother on screen in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya. He posted a picture of himself kissing Reyhnaa and wrote in his caption: "From my bestfriend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in your presence fills my heart with a love that's only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love can't be true, but hey people usually don't believe what they think they cant have! And I wish everyone feels the love we do, coz somethin soo magical is nothing less than a fairytale."

He signed off the post with these words: "You are my girl and I am gonna tell the whole wide world, tell everybody that you are my girl." In the comments, the actress replied with this remark: "Shy, overwhelmed. I love you jaan, baby. Thank you for being you and giving me your love. Forever."

Reyhnaa Pandit is known for starring in the TV show Jamai Raja. She ahs alos starred in Gulmohar Grand, Ishqbaaz, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 and Manmohini.

Zeeshan Khan was ousted from the Bigg Boss OTT house for getting into a fight with fellow contestant Pratik Sehajpal.