Ali Fazal Is A 'Fun' Housemate: Richa Chadha On Moving In With The Actor

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have moved in together after returning from their Egypt trip, stated a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actress, in an interview with the publication, described Ali as a "fun" housemate and said that he "likes to help around." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got engaged earlier this year and were on house-hunting since August. Now, the couple have moved in together in a house that is "close to the sea" and away from "paparazzi." Speaking about Ali Fazal as a flatmate, Richa told Mumbai Mirror: "He is fun, and unlike most boys, likes to help around. He chose the curtains without fuss; luckily, our aesthetics match for the most part. It's good to finally be able to take decisions together, right from what soap to buy to which maid to hire."

"Ali is a better cook, especially when it comes to continental cuisine. When we went grocery shopping, his bag was bigger than mine. I enjoy organic farming and here we have a space to grow a kitchen garden of our own, which he is helping me with," she added, also mentioning how her two pet cats are getting used to be with Ali: "Also, Ali is not used to pets and one of them is scared of him. Even he is adjusting to them."

The couple will live in their new rented apartment for the next "few years."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were supposed to get married in April but postponed their wedding because of the coronavirus pandemic.

When asked if they have set a new wedding date, the actress wrote: "How does one set a date when the number of cases is spiking every day. Till there's a vaccine, there's no use zeroing on a date."

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will next be seen together in the third instalment of the Fukrey series.