Alaya F's 'Strong Girl Saturday' Post Is Just The Dose Of Fitness Inspiration We Need

Alaya F in a still from the video. (courtesy: alayaf)

If you're a fitness enthusiast, head straight to Alaya F's Instagram timeline. The actress has shared a carousel of pictures and videos to serve a dose of inspiration to her social media family. First, Alaya impressed us all with a mirror selfie. She can be seen wearing an all-black workout outfit while flexing her well-toned physique. Up next, the star uploaded a video featuring her doing a shoulder headstand like a pro. Following that, there is a picture of her oh-so-healthy breakfast. The last slide shows Alaya performing Hanumanasana and dishing out fitness goals. In her caption, Alaya wrote, “Strong girl Saturday?”

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewalla was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also features Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles. A few days ago, the actress shared BTS moments from the film's song Rang Ishq Ka.

In the caption, Alaya wrote, “Rang Ishq Ka #BTS Slide 1 with the wonderful Tiger Shroff who very patiently helped me through what was my first ever commercial romantic song. Slide 2 with Alisha Buhura who painstakingly taught me every bit of choreography for Wallah Habibi and Rang Ishq Ka, even when I made her dance it with me more than a hundred times.”

Alaya Furniturewalla added, “Slide 3 with Madhav Trehan who fought with me every day on whether we should do hair extensions or not but made me look even better than I could have asked for. Slide 4 with Reshmaa Merchant whose make-up made me feel so confident and so glam. Slide 5 the result.”

In an NDTV movie review of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, “In what is predominantly a man's world, a girl fights alongside the two soldiers. She is Captain Misha (Manushi Chhillar), who has a few stray action scenes of her own to prove her mettle. Another girl pops up a little later in the film. She is Paminder "Pam" Bawa (Alaya F), the nerdy one who pretends to be a blockhead. She is brought into the mission to crack complex computer codes.”

Alaya Furniturewalla will be next seen in Srikanth alongside Rajkummar Rao. The biopic will be released on May 10.