Viral: Alaya F Danced To Pehla Nasha With Mom Pooja Bedi And The Internet Lost Its Mind

Alaya F and Pooja Bedi in a still from the video. (courtesy: alayaf)

Alaya Furniturewala's recent Instagram post is causing quite a stir for all the right reasons. In her Valentine's Day special video, the actress is seen dancing passionately to the iconic song Pehla Nasha from the 1992 film Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. What's even more delightful is that Alaya is not dancing alone; her mother, actress Pooja Bedi, joins her in the fun. For context, Pooja Bedi has also featured in the original song with Aamir Khan and Ayesha Jhulka. In Alaya's video, at one point, Pooja even lifts her daughter in her arms, adding an extra touch of joy to their performance. The mother-daughter dance exudes pure joy demonstrating that Valentine's Day is not solely reserved for romantic couples. Alaya looks radiant in an all-red ensemble, while her mother looks equally stunning in a colour-blocked outfit. In the caption, the star wrote, “Impromptu Valentine's Day dance reel with a very special surprise! #PehlaNasha with my dearest mother Pooja Bedi,” accompanied by smiling faces and heart emojis.

After viewing Alaya Furniturewala's dance video, numerous fans flooded the comment section with red heart emojis. Actress Pashmina Roshan wrote, "Omg too cute," while designer Saba Pataudi dropped heart emojis.

Alaya Furniturewala is the daughter of actress Pooja Bedi and businessman Farhan Furniturewala. The couple got married in 1994 and parted ways in 2003. After their divorce, Farhan Furniturewala married costume designer Laila Khan in 2010, while Pooja Bedi got engaged to businessman Maneck Contractor in 2020. While talking about her engagement, Pooja Bedi told Times of India, “More than I wanting to be married, it has been my kids (Alaya and Omar Furniturewala) who tell me that I should settle down. They are still fond of the wonderful men I brought in their life... They are fond of all my exes. But they don't want me to mess this up. They are extremely fond of Maneck. They even tell me, 'Mummy, look at Daddy, he's married Laila aunty (Feroz Khan's daughter Laila Khan) and had a child'."

She added, “Experiences in life are supposed to make you better, not bitter. If one marriage doesn't work out, it's not necessary that the second one won't. My Dad (Kabir Bedi) has been married four times. He has married some wonderful women, we have had wonderful step-moms and his relationships and marriages have taken him from strength to strength."

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewala was last seen in Arif Khan's U-Turn.