Pics: Alaya F Celebrates 25th Birthday With Rumoured Boyfriend Aaishvary Thackeray, Mom Pooja Bedi And Others

Alaya F happily posed for the paparazzi.

Alaya F, who is celebrating her 25th birthday today (November 28), hosted a bash in Mumbai on Sunday. The actress looked pretty in a black thigh-high slit dress. The birthday bash was attended by her rumoured boyfriend, Aaishvary Thackeray. Her parents, Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala and friends, including Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Sahil Sangha, were also spotted at the bash. Recently, the actress shared a video on her Instagram handle that shows her cutting the cake while her parents cheer for her. Sharing the post, she wrote, "T W E N T Y F I V E thank you for the love !!!"

Alaya F also shared a video on her Instagram stories in which she is feeding her parents Pooja Bedi and Farhan Furniturewala cake. In the caption, she wrote, "When you don't want to decide which parent to feed cake first," followed by laughing and heart emoticons.

Birthday girl Alaya F looked gorgeous in a black ensemble.

She happily posed for the shutterbugs outside the birthday venue.

Aaishvary Thackeray happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor looked dapper in a colourful jacket.

Sahil Sangha smiled for the camera.

On daughter Alaya's 25th birthday, Pooja Bedi shared an adorable along with a long note. She wrote, "Matching hearts and smiles Happppy 25th birthday @alayaf looooove you so so so sooooooo much. You make me so happy, you make the world a better place, you make every moment on this planet matter... for yourself and others as well. May you always radiate with love, kindness, goodness and self-love. You matter. You are soooo loved. So very very proud of the human being, woman, and professional that you are today," followed by a heart emoticon."

On the work front, Alaya F is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Freddy, co-starring Kartik Aaryan. The movie is slated to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 2, 2022.