Alaya F On Pooja Bedi's Divorce: 'My Mom Attended My Father's Second Marriage'

Pooja Bedi shared this image. (courtesy: PoojaBedi)

Alaya F, who is currently basking in the success of Srikanth, talked about her mother Pooja Bedi's divorce and shed light on the family dynamics in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. Alaya is the daughter of businessman Farhan Furniturewala and Pooja Bedi. Alaya said that when her parents got divorced, she didn't understand its adverse impact as they handled it with utmost dignity. Alaya F told Bollywood Bubble, "My parents were going their separate ways, but I would see them all the time, they were very, very friendly with each other also. Till today, they are great friends. My mom attended my father's second marriage. I am extremely close to my step-mom. My half-brother, who I even hate calling half-brother because he is my brother, we have the same dad different moms, is like a piece of my heart, my child. So I can't imagine a life where my parents had stayed together."

Alaya F, who shares a great rapport with step-brother and step-mom, revealed she can't think her life without them. "In my head, divorce was never really a bad thing because my parents handled their divorce so beautifully. When my other friend was gong through something similar, I didn't think it was a big deal. I was like, 'Yeah, it will be good for you, it will be great for your family', because that's generally how I thought about divorce," she said. She added, "My mom and step-mom are also very good friends."

On Alaya's 25th birthday, Pooja Bedi shared a lovely post for her daughter. She wrote a long note which read, "Matching hearts and smiles. Happppy 25th birthday @alayaf looooove u so so so sooooooo much. U make me so happy. U make the world a better place. u make every moment on this planet matter... for yourself and others as well. May you always radiate with love, kindness, goodness and self-love. U matter. U are soooo loved. So very very proud of the human being, woman, and professional that you are today." Take a look at the post here:

On the work front, Alaya Furniturewalla was last seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie also featured Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Manushi Chhillar in important roles.