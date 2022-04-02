Akshay Kumar's Unique Birthday Wish For 'Brother' Kapil Sharma

Akshay's birthday wish for Kapil (Courtesy: @akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar and Kapil Sharma are often seen pulling each other's legs. Today, on Kapil Sharma's birthday, Akshay Kumar has wished him in a unique way. He shared a tweet that reads, "I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho. Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9." Along with the birthday note, Akshay also shared a candid photo with Kapil from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. In the photo, Akshay can be seen tightly hugging Kapil and giving him a kiss.

Check out Akshay Kumar's wish for Kapil Sharma:

I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho 😜 Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9pic.twitter.com/Eg9RbzN8QX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

In March, Akshay Kumar was on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Bachchhan Paandey. He was accompanied by his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Arshad Warsi. And like always, Akshay pulled Kapil's leg. The team of Bachchhan Paandey was on the show for the Holi special. During the show, Akshay Kumar had explained the side effects of Holi.

He had said, "Jinki shakal dekhni bhi nahi hoti hai na woh bhi muh pe rang laga kai, gale mil kai jaate hai. Geeli geeli chummiya deke jaate hai (The faces of those we don't like to see, even they apply colour on you and hug you and kiss you)". He then went and tightly hugged Kapil and gave him a kiss. Watch the video here:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey. He will next be a part of Prithviraj, co-starring Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, and Manushi Chhillar.