Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore 2 Script Is Ready. Rejoice The script of Rowdy Rathore 2 just needs to be approved by co-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: In Rowdy Rathore, Akshay co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha It was a remake of Telugu film Vikramarkudu Rowdy Rathore, his 2012 blockbuster film. The script of the film is 'ready' and just needs to be approved by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the co-producer, reports news agency IANS. In Rowdy Rathore, Akshay co-starred with Sonakshi Sinha and the film was directed by Prabhu Deva. Shabina Khan, who is co-producing the sequel with Mr Bhansali, shared the progress report of Rowdy Rathore 2 with IANS and said, "It is ready. The writing took some time from Mr Vijayendra Prasad. Now we are ready. Mr. Bhansali and I co-produce. I am just waiting for him to approve the script and then we will move on."



Rowdy Rathore, an action-comedy, was a remake of 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu , starring Ravi Teja and Anushka Shetty. The film was directed by directed by S S Rajamouli.







Besides Rowdy Rathore 2, Ms Khan is currently busy with her upcoming TV show Zindagi Ke Crossroads, to be hosted by actor Ram Kapoor. "I loved the concept. If you want to stand out, you have to do something different. That's what I am trying. I will (do more TV shows) but I will do things which... my funda in life is that I want to do things which I will enjoy watching too. Even while making Rowdy Rathore, my first film, I thought that I would have given Rs 500 to buy a ticket to watch that film," she told IANS.



(With IANS inputs)



