Yes, Hera Pheri 3 Is Happening And Will Reunite Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty. Rejoice

Headline: Hera Pheri 3 Is No More A Dream. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal Are Back Together If the Hera Pheri films are on your list of favourite Bollywood comedies then get ready for the third installment since the makers are ready to revive the fun filled affair once again. The first Hera Pheri film, released in 2008, famously featured Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty as the protagonist trio and the third installment will witness the collaboration of the trio once again. HeraPheri 3 will be produced by Firoz Nadiadwala and Indra Kumar will take over as the director. On his unverified Twitter handle, Indra Kumar posted a confirmation and wrote: "This is going to be a fun project with a stellar star cast." Read his tweet here.
Highlights
- Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty reunite for Hera Pheri 3
- Hera Pheri 3 will be directed by Indra Kumar
- Hera Pheri 3 goes on floors in December 2018
Eighteen years ago when Hera Pheri released, movie buffs were introduced to one of the three most memorable characters of Bollywood comedy, which are still much talked-about - Raju (played by Akshay Kumar), Baburao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal) and Ghanshyam (Suniel Shetty).
The third part of the series has been tentatively named Hera Pheri 3. The project has been finalized after the actors confirmed their dates. The film is expected to be going on floors in December 2018. "The project was locked last month after the three actors gave their dates. It will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019 and will release in the second half of next year," sources told Mumbai Mirror.
Earlier, Suniel Shetty's Instagram post with his Hera Pheri co-star Akshay Kumar had fuelled speculation that a reunion was on the cards. Suniel Shetty captioned the Instagram post: "Aye Raaaaajjjuuuu! Always such a pleasure to see you, so happy to be smiling together forever."
CommentsHera Pheri released in 2000 and was helmed by Priyadarshan. The second installment of the series was directed by late actor-director Neeraj Vora. Both the films had done pretty well at the box office, hence giving the makers the prospect for a follow-up.
Neeraj Vora, who died last year, had reportedly started working on the third installment and had finalised the story, screenplay and dialogues. Hera Pheri 3 is said to be a tribute to the late actor-director.