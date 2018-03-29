Akshay Kumar And 'Old Friend' Suniel Shetty Take A Selfie. 'Baburao Kaha Hai,' Asks The Internet

A selfie of Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty has made the Internet very, very happy

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: March 29, 2018 13:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Akshay Kumar And 'Old Friend' Suniel Shetty Take A Selfie. 'Baburao Kaha Hai,' Asks The Internet

Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty photographed together (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "Was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend," wrote Akshay
  2. "Raju aur Shyam, Baburao kaha hai?" a user commented
  3. Akshay, Suneil and Paresh Rawal worked together in Hera Pheri and its seq
A selfie of actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty has made the Internet very, very happy. The picture credit goes to Akshay, who captioned the post as, "This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always, was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star Suniel Shetty today." While Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's fans were elated to see both the actors together and comments such as "my favourite actors of all times" were posted, some of them asked about Baburao. Remember Baburao Ganpatrao Apte? Arre haan, Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri. "Raju aur Shyam, Baburao kaha hai?" a user commented. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had featured together in 2000's comedy-drama Hera Pheri and the second part, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006. Both the films were successful at the box office.

See Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's selfie here. (The post has been liked over 6.8 lakh times).
 


Apart from the Hera Phera films, the trio have collaborated for movies such as De Dana Dan, Aan - Men At Work and Awaara Paagal Deewana. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have worked together in hit films like Mohra and Dhadkan. Hera Pheri 3 is also in the lineup but Akshay will reportedly not be a part of the film, which stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

Comments
Akshay Kumar, 50, is currently busy with several projects. He was last seen in PadMan, produced by wife Twinkle Khanna. He has 2.0 (with Rajinikanth), work-in-progress film Kesari and Gold in the pipeline.

Suniel Shetty, 56, was last seen in A Gentleman. His daughter Athiya debuted in Bollywood in 2015.
 

Trending

Akshay KumarSuniel Shettyhera pheri

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Karnataka VotesAkash AmbaniDiabetesHIV & AIDSHyderabad GirlPNR StatusCBSEMayawatiCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneLive Train StatusPrakash JavadekarFacebook

................................ Advertisement ................................