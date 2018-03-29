Akshay Kumar And 'Old Friend' Suniel Shetty Take A Selfie. 'Baburao Kaha Hai,' Asks The Internet

A selfie of actors Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty has made the Internet very, very happy. The picture credit goes to Akshay, who captioned the post as, "This is not a throwback but takes me back to so many. As always, was lovely catching up with one of my oldest friend and co-star Suniel Shetty today." While Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's fans were elated to see both the actors together and comments such as "my favourite actors of all times" were posted, some of them asked about Baburao. Remember Baburao Ganpatrao Apte? Arre haan, Paresh Rawal from Hera Pheri. "Raju aur Shyam, Baburao kaha hai?" a user commented. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal had featured together in 2000's comedy-drama Hera Pheri and the second part, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006. Both the films were successful at the box office.
See Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty's selfie here. (The post has been liked over 6.8 lakh times).
Apart from the Hera Phera films, the trio have collaborated for movies such as De Dana Dan, Aan - Men At Work and Awaara Paagal Deewana. Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty have worked together in hit films like Mohra and Dhadkan. Hera Pheri 3 is also in the lineup but Akshay will reportedly not be a part of the film, which stars Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.
Suniel Shetty, 56, was last seen in A Gentleman. His daughter Athiya debuted in Bollywood in 2015.