Athiya And Suniel Shetty Exchange Adorable Throwback Videos On Instagram

A young Athiya Shetty dancing with Suniel Shetty in a throwback video is the best thing you will see today. On Thursday, the Mubarakan actress was in a throwback kinda mood and guess what she dug up? It's an old video of a younger version of herself dancing with dad Suniel Shetty. "Throwin' it way back...just another casual Thursday night with Suniel Shetty," she wrote in the caption. Athiya can be seen climbing on to her father's shoulders as soon as the song Ek Punjaban Kudi Punjaban starts playing and then there's no stopping the father-daughter duo. They can be seen dancing like crazy while little Athiya giggles away.
Highlights
- Athiya shared an old video featuring Suniel Shetty
- "Throwin' it way back," she wrote
- Suniel Shetty returned the favour with another video
Suniel Shetty returned the favour by sharing yet another memory from the past. "Look what I found Athiya Shetty, Ahan Shetty," he wrote as he shared a video of younger versions of Athiya, her brother Ahan and their friends playing around a Christmas tree.
Athiya Shetty's Instagram is actually full of priceless pieces of throwback gold, mostly featuring her grandparents, and heart-warming messages. Here's one of them, which she wrote for her "Ajja": "If only heaven had visiting hours. One year without you, but you'll always be my greatest strength and biggest weakness now and forever. I miss you so much Ajja, hope you're happy."
Athiya Shetty made her debut with 2015's Hero with Salman Khan headlining the promotional duties of her first film. She was next seen in Munarakan, co-starring Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.