On Athiya Shetty's Birthday, Suniel Shetty Shares A Throwback Pic

Actor Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya turns 24 today. The actor tweeted a throwback picture of the Hero actress along with a sweet message: "Believed in love at first sight, the day you were born Tia! Wish you a very happy birthday baby." Apart from Suniel Shetty, actors Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also tweeted birthday wishes for Athiya. Athiiya, who debuted in Bollywood opposite Sooraj Pancholi in Salman Khan's Hero, was last seen in Anees Bazmi's Mubarakan, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Take a look at Suniel Shetty's throwback picture right here:
.@theathiyashetty Belived in love at first sight, the day you were born Tia! Wish you a veeerrryyy happy birthday baby! pic.twitter.com/vdpl19p4LG— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 4, 2017
Happy birthday @theathiyashetty shine on!!! Lots of love.— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 5, 2017
Happy birthday darling @theathiyashetty -have a blessed one. Big hug & wishing you a fabulous year ahead. https://t.co/DMb4D9XOyQ— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 5, 2017
Three years ago on her birthday Athiya had signed her first film (Mubarakan, which released after her debut film Hero) but as of now Athiya has not announced her next film yet. Apart from films, Athiya has covered several issues of leading fashion magazines and walked the ramp for prestigious fashion brands.
Talking about the advantages and disadvantages of belonging to a Bollywood family, Athiya earlier told news agency IANS: "We get the first opportunity easily, but we are in a profession where without talent and most importantly without audiences' appreciation, our career cannot last long." She added: "I get a lot of love and appreciation from the elders of the film industry as well as from the media fraternity by default because of the goodwill that my father has earned. People waited for my debut. But at the same time, the biggest disadvantage of a star child is facing criticism of nepotism."
