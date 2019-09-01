Akshay Kumar's Response To Fan Who Walked 900 Kilometres From Dwarka-Mumbai To Meet Him

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

A super-fan of Akshay Kumar surprised him on Sunday morning after he walked over 900 kilometres from Dwarka (Gujarat) to Mumbai just to meet his favourite star. Incredible, isn't it? Parbat walked for 18 days from Dwarka-Mumbai to get a glimpse of Akshay Kumar on Sunday. The sweet gesture left Akshay Kumar overwhelmed, however, the National Award-winning actor urged his followers "not to do these things and focus on their time and energy." Sharing a picture with Parbat on his social media profiles, Akshay Kumar wrote: "It's always great to meet you all and I'm grateful for all the love you give me but a request to please not do these things... Focus your time, energy and resources in bettering your life, that'll make me the happiest. Wishing Parbat all the very best"

Fitness enthusiast Akshay Kumar also shared a video of Parbat, in which the young fan can be heard saying: "Mai fit hu isliye chal ke aya, aapka fan hu bachpan se isliye fit rehta hu." The actor captioned the video: "Parbat from Dwarka. Met Parbat today, he walked over 900 kms all the way from Dwarka and planned it in a way to reach Mumbai in 18 days to catch me here on a Sunday. If our youth use this kind of planning and determination to achieve their goals, then there's no stopping us!"

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Mission Mangal, which also starred Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha and Nithya Menon. He is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty-directed Sooryavanshi.

