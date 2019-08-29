The Internet Found Akshay Kumar's 'Lookalike' In This Sunil Gavaskar Fan (Pic Inside)

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

The Internet found Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's 'lookalike' in a Sunil Gavaskar fan from Kashmir, after an ABP News journalist shared a picture of him on social media. A picture of Majid Mir posing with the journalist went viral after Twitter users insisted that Mr Mir resembled the Khiladi star. "I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped and someone has not pasted Akshay Kumar's face on him," wrote a stunned fan of the actor. Another Twitter user tagged Akshay Kumar in the post and asked, "Sir, ye apka judwa bhai hai kya?" Several Twitter users agreed that Majid Mir's "has got uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar."

Here's the posts and the comments that followed:

I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him — THE MURTUZA (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019

Looking like old and short Akshay kumar — Ravi Mishra (@ravikmbtech) August 28, 2019

@akshaykumar sir ye apka judwa bhai hai kya — Dalveer Gurjar (@DalveerGurjar17) August 28, 2019

Ye to akhay Kumar lag Raha hai... — Surya (@suryaservices12) August 28, 2019

The man has got uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar! — Quagmire (@bipul1985) August 28, 2019

Akshay Kumar has sported similar bearded looks in films like Airlift and Brother. Just for reference:

Akshay Kumar, who is currently basking in the success of Mission Mangal, is yet to comment on the Internet's new discovery. Bollywood celebrities frequently book a spot on the list of trends after the Internet spots their 'lookalikes' - Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra and Tiger Shoff have already featured in headlines.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has several projects in the pipeline starting with Laxmmi Bomb, directed by Raghava Lawrence. It is the remake of Tamil horror comedy Muni 2: Kanchana. Akshay co-stars with Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb, which is currently in work-in-progress stage.

Akshay is also awaiting the release of Farhad Samji-directed Housefull 4, Raj Mehta's Good News and Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is another spin-off of Ajay Devgn's Singham series after Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh.

