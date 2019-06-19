Viral: Life As An Amitabh Bachchan Lookalike, As Told By Shashikant Pedwal

Shashikant Pedwal is also a stand-up comic. (Image courtesy: pedwalshashikant)

Highlights Shashikant Pedwal attends social and charitable events as Big B "If a lie can make someone happy then I don't feel bad about it," he said Shashikant Pedwal recounts what happened when he met Big B in 2011

Shashikant Pedwal, who bears an uncanny resemblance to megastar Amitabh Bachchan, told news agency ANI that he visits social and charitable events 'as Amitabh Bachchan' to make people happy. Mr Pedwal, who is professor by profession, is also a stand-up comic but for the past 10 years he has focussed on mimicking Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about his life as an Amitbabh Bachchan lookalike, Mr Pedwal told ANI: "I visit these places and try to make people happy over there. The patients at cancer hospital who are at the last stage of the disease just need happiness. When I go there as Amitabh Bachchan, they become happy and pour their heart out."

''I deliberately tell the event organisers not to inform patients about me being a lookalike of Amitabh Bachchan so that they feel proud that they met the actor. If a lie can make someone happy then I don't feel bad about it," he added.

When Mr Pedwal met the Shahenshah actor back in 2011 and showed him pictures of his work as a mimicry artiste, the 76-year-old actor couldn't believe those were Mr Pedwal's photos. He recounted, "Yes, I met him in 2011 at his home and showed him my album. He did not believe that those were my pictures. He praised me for my work."

Shashikant Pedwal also told ANI that he worked on his lifestyle for 30 years to look like Amitabh Bachchan. He is not only invited to events in India but abroad as well.

Shashikant Pedwal also appeared on several television shows as 'Amitabh Bachchan'.