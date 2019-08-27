'Juggled Shoot To Spend Time With Mom': Akshay Kumar's Post Will Make You Well Up

A throwback photo of Akshay with his mom (courtesy jayeshking78)

Akshay Kumar made us emotional with a heart-warming post about him spending time with his mother Aruna Bhatia. For 51-year-old actor, who undoubtedly has a hectic schedule with a huge line-up of films, spending time with his mother is a luxury. He recently posted that he sliced out time from his jam-packed shooting dates to be by his mother's side for a few days. "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London," Akshay captioned a video, in which he can be seen strolling the streets of London with Aruna Bhatia, who is wheel-chair bound. Akshay Kumar also shared a life-teaching with his fans: "No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old... so spend time with them while you still can." Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are parents to teenaged son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

Twinkle Khanna was one of the first ones to react to Akshay Kumar's post and she dropped the heart-eyed emoji in the comments section.

Akshay Kumar's post is a must-read:

Akshay Kumar had Instagrammed an inspiring post about Aruna Bhatia on International Yoga Day, writing: "Sharing something I'm extremely proud of... Post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time."

Aruna Bhatia, 75, is spotted accompanying Akshay to family outings very rarely. Here's when she attended a film screening with daughter-in-law Twinkle Khanna and grandson Aarav.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has an impressive line-up of films such as Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb.

