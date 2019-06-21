Akshay Kumar Shares Something He's 'Extremely Proud Of,' Pic Of His Mom Aruna Bhatia Practicing Yoga

Akshay Kumar's mom Aruna Bhatia practicing yoga. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar's latest Instagram post on International Yoga Day will surely inspire you to include the habit of practicing yoga in your daily routine. Wondering about benefits? The actor's caption on his post will clear all your doubts. The Kesari actor shared a photo of his mother Aruna Bhatia practicing yoga and said that he is "extremely proud" of it. He also said that practicing yoga helped her a lot after she underwent knee surgery at the age of 75. In the photo, Aruna Bhatia can be seen sitting calmly, with her legs folded, eyes closed and meditating. Sharing the picture, Akshay wrote: "Sharing something I'm extremely proud of... Post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time," and accompanied it with hashtags such as #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalYogaDay.

The Internet is clearly is in love with the picture as over five lakh Instagram users liked the post in just a few hours.

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, Twinkle Khanna just dropped a simple yet cute comment for her mother-in-law.

Twinkle Khanna's comment on Akshay Kumar's post

Not just Akshay Kumar but also many other celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Kunal Kemmu and Parineeti Chopra posted their special "yoga" day moment on their respective social media profiles. Shilpa Shetty shared a glimpse of a yoga session she conducted on Friday morning for the officials of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and National Cadet Corps or NCC cadets in Mumbai.

Kunal Kemmu shared a picture of his one-and-a-half-year-old daughter Inaaya practising yoga with her grandmother Jyoti Kemmu under the 'watchful guidance' of her grandfather Ravi Kemmu.

Parineeti Chopra, in her post, declared her love for yoga. Take a look:

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, which is slated to release on March 27 next year. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Gulshan Grover.