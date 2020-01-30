Akshay Kumar Reportedly Paying Medical Bills For Mission Mangal Director Jagan Shakti, Who Underwent Surgery

Akshay Kumar in Mumbai

Highlights Akshay reportedly asked his team to reach out immediately

He reportedly got Jagan Shakti admitted

Jagan Shakti underwent a surgery on Monday

Akshay Kumar has reportedly been helping filmmaker Jagan Shakti, who made his debut as a director with the actor's Mission Mangal, with his medical expenses. A Hindustan Times report cited a source saying that Akshay Kumar instantly asked his team to get in touch with Jagan Shakti's family and cover the medical expenses. "Akshay is very attached to every director he has worked with, and doesn't step back from helping them in any way, apart from the various social causes he is anyway associated with. He was taken aback when he heard this news, and made sure his team immediately reached out to Jagan's family to take care of all the medical expenses," HT quoted the source as saying.

As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the Mission Mangal director was rushed to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Saturday after he collapsed during a get-together with friends in Mumbai. Actor Dalip Tahil, who was part of the cast of Mission Mangal, told Mumbai Mirror that Akshay was the once to get Jagan Shakti admitted: "I heard Akshay was among the first to know and got Jagan admitted, taking charge of things."

Jagan Shakti underwent a surgery on Monday after a clot in his brain was detected, the report added. Speaking to the publication, R Balki, who produced Mission Mangal, had said: "Jagan is doing well post the surgery and there is nothing to worry about."

Mission Mangal, released last year, is based on Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) successful Mars Orbiter Mission in 2013. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, the cast of Mission Mangal also includes stellar actresses such as Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen.