Akshay Kumar Loves Ayushmann Khurrana's LOL Bala-Off Video: 'Waah Bala, Kamaal Kar Daala'

Ayushmann Khurrana's shout out to Akshay Kumar's Bala (his character in upcoming film Housefull 4) was warmly received by the 52-year-old actor, who shared the video posted by Ayushmann on Monday with a note that read, "Waah Bala, kamaal kar daala"! All the best brother." Ayushmann shared a video of himself dancing to Shaitan Ka Saala from Housefull 4, which is picturised on Akshay Kumar. The video cryptically hinted at Ayushmann Khurrana's forthcoming film Bala, in which the actor sports a bald look (like Akshay does in Housefull 4). Earlier, Ayushmann tagged Akshay Kumar and wrote, "Bala ko pukara, Bala aa gaya! Best of luck sir. Hum bhi jald aa rahe hain."

"All the best from one Bala to another. Aap jald aaye... hum aa gaye hain. All the best brother," Akshay Kumar said in the video message for Ayushmann.

Here's Akshay Kumar's appreciation post for Ayushmann's Bala shout out:

Waah Bala, kamaal kar daala! All the best brotherhttps://t.co/RcGgiTaqwfpic.twitter.com/SWlZ3zgZJq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile, take a look at the teaser of Shaitan Ka Saala from Housefull 4, which Akshay released on social media on Monday:

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming November-release Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik (Stree) and it showcases the struggles of a prematurely bald man, played by Ayushmann Khurrana. Bala also features Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

Housefull 4, which will open in cinemas on October 26, is a reincarnation comedy, which also features Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda. The film is directed by Farhad Samji and it is the fourth film in the Housefull series.

