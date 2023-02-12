Akshay Kumar And Prithviraj Dance At Jaipur Wedding. Watch

Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj in a still from the video. (courtesy: Arijit_AKKIan)

Another day, another video of Akshay Kumar dancing. Akshay Kumar attended the wedding of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India President K Madhavan's son in Jaipur recently. Also present at the star-studded wedding were Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Aamir Khan and his ex-wife Kiran Rao, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Karan Johar, to name a few. After Akshay Kumar and Monalal's dance video, a clip of Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj Sukumaran dancing at the wedding is going insanely viral. The video has been shared by several fan pages dedicated to the actors on social media.

See the video of Akshay Kumar and Prithviraj dancing at the wedding here:

Akshay Kumar Sir and Prithviraj Sukurmaran Dance Together at a K. Madhavan's Son wedding #AkshayKumar#Prithviraj#Selfieepic.twitter.com/UqC1KNTsoY — Arijit || AKKian (@Arijit_AKKIan) February 10, 2023

Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal trended big time for their dance video. Re-tweeting Akshay's video, Mohanlal wrote: "Shaking a leg with the one and only Akshay Kumar at my dearest Gautham Madhavan's wedding celebration in Jaipur." Akshay Kumar accompanied the video with a caption that read: "I'll forever remember this dance with you Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment."

See the aforementioned video here:

Shaking a leg with the one and only @akshaykumar at my dearest Gautham Madhavan's wedding celebration in Jaipur https://t.co/XUaz8fw0Lp — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) February 10, 2023

ICYMI, here are some more photos from the Jaipur wedding that was attended by Akshay Kumar and other stars. The pictures have been curated by many fans pages across social media.

Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan, @akshaykumar & #Amirkhan at Country Manager and President of Disney Star K.Madhavan son's marriage function in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Zx3wOG2Gcm — SundaR KamaL (@Kamaladdict7) February 10, 2023

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Selfiee, directed by Raj Mehta and it is based on the 2019 Malayalam film Driving Licence, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. Selfiee features Akshay Kumar along with Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty. The film is slated to release in theatres on February 24.