Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan And Other Stars At A Jaipur Wedding

Count the stars in the picture. (courtesy: AKFansGroup)

New pictures from the star-studded wedding in Jaipur have taken over social media. What's so special, you ask? The grand wedding of The Walt Disney Company India and Star India President K Madhavan's son at the Rambagh Palace saw the A-listers of the Indian film industry in attendance. We are talking about Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Karan Johar, who added stardust to the celebrations earlier this week. After Akshay shared a video of himself performing bhangra with Mohanlal at the wedding, more pictures of the actors surfaced on social media. A fan page dedicated to the Sooryavanshi actor has uploaded two photos that feature the stars, dressed in traditional outfits, attending the wedding festivities together. In the front row, Akshay Kumar is sitting next to Kamal Haasan. Behind them, one can spot Aamir Khan sitting with his ex-wife Kiran Rao. we can also spot Karan Johar, Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

In some photos and videos from the wedding that have now gone viral on social media, Akshay Kumar is seen having a chat with Kamal Haasan. They are soon joined by Aamir Khan. The Vikram actor opted for a white shirt and ivory veshti for the event. In this album shared by a fan page, Akshay appears to be hugging Kamal Haasan in one photo.

Ulaganayagan #KamalHaasan, @akshaykumar & #Amirkhan at Country Manager and President of Disney Star K.Madhavan son's marriage function in Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/Zx3wOG2Gcm — SundaR KamaL (@Kamaladdict7) February 10, 2023

On Friday, Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself dancing with Mohanlal to the beats of dhol. “I'll forever remember this dance with you, Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Karan Johar, who was at the extravagant event, also attended Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding in Jaisalmer this week. The couple got married on February 7.