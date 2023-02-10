Akshay Kumar And Mohanlal Dance The Bhangra. That's It, That's The Headline

Caption: Akshay Kumar and Mohanlal dancing at the wedding (courtesy: akshaykumar )

Celebrities from Bollywood and South cinema added stardust to an event in Jaipur on Wednesday. From Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran to Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan, who's who of the Indian film industry were present at the private event, reportedly a royal wedding, at Jaipur's Rambagh Palace. While we await more pics from the celebrations, Akshay Kumar shared a video of himself dancing his heart out with Mohanlal. The duo performed bhangra together at the wedding and it was the most “memorable moment” for Akshay. “I'll forever remember this dance with you, Mohanlal Sir. Absolutely memorable moment,” the actor wrote in the caption. Akshay looks dashing in a sheer ivory kurta while Mohanlal is seen wearing a grey sherwani with white pyjamas and a turban.





If you are wondering, how are we so sure about the guest list at the Jaipur wedding, we have proof. One of the performers at the celebrations, musician Reshma Raghavendra, has shared glimpses of the star-studded event on her Instagram Stories. “Had an amazing time performing a private gig for a surreal audience last night,” she wrote on her Stories on Thursday and shared videos of Karan Johar, Mohanlal, Shankar Mahadevan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aamir Khan from the event.

A photo of Prithviraj Sukumaran, his wife Supriya Menon and filmmaker Karan Johar from the wedding has been trending on social media since Wednesday. After Supriya shared the image without the location tag or any other information on her Instagram Stories, fans assumed it was from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, which took place at the Suryagarh Resort in Jaisalmer on February 7.

Another photo of Mohanlal with Karan Johar from what appears to be a chartered plane has gone viral on social media. It was shared by the Drishyam actor on Thursday. “Time well spent with Karan,” he wrote in the caption. Take a look:





Mohanlal and Karan Johar were also pictured at the Jaisalmer airport this week.