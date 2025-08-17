Man Run Over By Scorpio In Jaipur. He Was In Crowd After Road Rage Incident

A 35-year-old man was killed after an SUV ran him over during a road rage incident in Jaipur on Saturday.

Chandrashekhar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh who worked as a labourer in Jaipur, was caught in the middle of a clash between two groups after a Mahindra Scorpio collided with a Maruti Suzuki Brezza, senior police officer Alok Singhal said.

Following the collision, occupants of the Scorpio got into a fight with the driver of the Haryana-registered Brezza. They also allegedly smashed the windows and windshield of the car with sticks.

Locals then gathered and confronted them.

In a video that has since gone viral, Chandrashekhar was seen falling on the road during the argument. The accused, surrounded by the crowd, then sped away in the SUV and ran over him.

In a separate incident in Jaipur, a retired soldier was killed after he was run over by a speeding car.



A CCTV footage of the collision showed 65-year-old Narsaram Jajda being dragged for about 10 metres by the car.

The police have registered a case and are making efforts to arrest the accused.