Akshay Kumar Aces Tiger Shroff's Challenge With A Little Help From Shikhar Dhawan. Over To Katrina Kaif

Shikhar Dhawan and Akshay Kumar in a still from the video. (courtesy: akshaykumar)

Tiger Shroff just started the #GoMastMalangJhoom challenge, where he asked his fans and friends to dance to the Bade Miyan Chote Miyan song Mast Malang Jhoom. Tiger's co-star Akshay Kumar, keeping up with the popular Instagram trend, just doubled it and passed it to the next person. His partner in crime was cricketer Shikhar Dhawan. Akshay Kumar challenged his co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F. Is it even a dance challenge without Katrina Kaif? So, Akshay Kumar challenged his friend and frequent collaborator Katrina Kaif too.

Sharing the video, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Challenge accepted Chote Tiger Shroff. Thanks to my brother Shikhar Dhawan for joining in. Now it's over to the ladies (Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F)." In the comments section of the post, Alaya F commented, "Nobody can be as cool as you Akshay Kumar sir! But challenge accepted." The film's producer Jackky Bhagnani commented, "Mast Malang." Tiger Shroff commented, "This is..." and dropped fire emoji.

Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Tiger Shroff shared his rendition of the video and he nominated Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani. He wrote, "You guys grooving to this hook yet? Bade its your turn now. Akshay Kumar and inviting all my yaars Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani and my Tigerian army to Jhoom to these beats." Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post, "Woahhhhh! Challenge accepted! Matching your dancing skills is gonna be tough but..."

Besides Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F. The film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and it has been backed by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under the banners of Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.