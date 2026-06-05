Ajith Kumar Back To Racing 'With A Heavy Heart' Days After Mother's Death

Tamil actor Ajith Kumar returned to racing on June 5, a few days after the death of his mother, Mohini Mani. Photos shared on the official Ajith Kumar Racing Instagram page showed the actor back at the track.

The post was captioned, "Back at work with a heavy heart but life must go on."

Ajith Kumar's mother, Mohini Mani, died in Chennai on the morning of May 30. According to the family, she died peacefully in her sleep after experiencing declining health.

Sharing the news, Ajith Kumar's family issued a statement that read, "Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years."

Several prominent personalities from the film industry and political circles visited his residence to offer their condolences. Among those who paid their respects were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan.

Videos circulating on social media showed Vijay arriving at Ajith Kumar's residence under heavy security. In one of the clips, Vijay was seen greeting and embracing Ajith before entering the house to meet the grieving family. Trisha was also seen visiting the residence and offering her condolences.



Also Read: Ajith Kumar's Mother Mohini Dies At 85, Kamal Haasan-Vijay And Others Pay Tributes