Ajay Devgn's LOL Reply To Question About His 'Retirement Plan'

Ajay Devgn posted this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Hey Ajay Devgn, can we get more of these #AskBholaa sessions please. The actor has been quite active on Twitter over the last few weeks and the sessions with his Twitterfam are a sheer delight. The actor did an #AskBholaa session on Wednesday as well, where he was asked about his "retirement plan." The question by a Twitter user read: "Sir retirement ka kya plan hai (Sir what are your plans for retirement)?" Replying to the tweet, the actor wrote: "Aaj ke liye toh retiring from #AskBholaa. (For today, retiring from #AskBholaa). Until next time." LOL.

Read Ajay Devgn's reply here:

Aaj ke liye toh retiring from #AskBholaa



Until next time https://t.co/KSLdr3esby — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 5, 2023

Ajay Devgn began Wednesday's #AskBholaa session with this tweet that read: "Aapke sawaal mere jawaab (your questions, my answers)... Loving these impromptu QnAs. Ready, set, go! #AskBholaa."

Aapke sawaal mere jawaab... loving these impromptu QnAs



Ready, set, go! #AskBholaa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 5, 2023

We don't know about Ajay Devgn's "retirement plan" but what we do know is that the actor has been delivering back-to-back hits at the box office lately. His latest release Bholaa, co-starring Tabu, has been performing well at the box office. Last year, he starred in the smash hit thriller Drishyam 2. The actor also featured in the blockbuster films RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor will next be seen in Maidaan.

Ajay Devgn's other releases last year included Thank God and Runway 34. He directed the latter. He also won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the period drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior last year.