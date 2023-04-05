Ajay Devgn Or Devgan, Asked A Fan. See The Bholaa Star's Unique Reply

Ajay Devgn shared this picture. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

Ajay Devgn is basking in the success of his recently released film Bholaa, co-starring Tabu. Now, the actor on Twitter has started the Ask Bholaa session, and it's all fun. "Aapke sawaal mere jawaab (Your question my answer)... loving these impromptu QnAs Ready, set, go! #AskBholaa," the 54-year-old actor tweeted. Soon after a fan asked Ajay Devgn how to spell his surname: "Devgn hai ya devgan, teacher bhi nahi bata paayi thi, aap hi bata do (Is it Devgn or Devgan. My teacher was also not able to clear this doubt so please you only tell me... #AskBholaa." To this, the actor had an epic reply: "It's Dev (gun emoticon)." For those who don't know then let us tell you, Ajay's surname is spelt as Devgan, but he changed his own spelling in 2009. Others in his family still use Devgan.

Not just this, another fan asked Ajay Devgn has he had done any course to speak less or if it was just because of the circumstances: "Kam bolne ka course kiya hai ya halaaton ke wajah see? (Have you done a course to speak less or because of the circumstances?) #askbholaa". To this, the actor shared a screenshot of his Twitter bio that reads, "I talk more in movies than in real life..."

Ajay Devgn's Bholaa was released last week and so far the movie has earned Rs. 53.58 crores at the box office, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. " #Bholaa benefits marginally thanks to #MahavirJayanti holiday... Ideally, Day 6 [Tue] should've been much higher than Day 5 [Mon] due to the holiday factor... Thu 11.20 cr, Fri 7.40 cr, Sat 12.20 cr, Sun 13.48 cr, Mon 4.50 cr, Tue 4.80 cr. Total: Rs 53.58 cr. #India biz. #BoxOffice," he tweeted.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV gave 2 stars out of 5. He wrote, "The relentless cacophony is, of course, of a piece with what Bholaa is out to achieve. It is a film that goes the whole nine yards and loses its way."