Bholaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn's Film At Over Rs 44 Crore, Courtesy Sunday Spike

Ajay Devgn's new film Bholaa has made a respectable Rs 48 crore at the end of its first weekend in screens, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Bholaa released last Thursday – which was Ram Navami – and the current box office total is for four days. The film's ticket sales were somewhat affected both by Ramadan and the new IPL season but a boost is expected on the two upcoming holidays – Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday. Weekday performance is crucial of Bholaa, Mr Adarsh reports. The film will have no real competition at the box office until Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhi Kisi Ki Jaan releases on April 21.

"Bholaa puts up a healthy score in its extended 4-day weekend. The spike on Saturday and Sunday added to its overall total. Thursday 11.20 crore, Friday 7.40 crore, Saturday 12.20 crore, Sunday, 13.48 crore. Total Rs 48.28 crore. India biz. Bholaa needs to maintain the momentum over weekdays. In fact, it's the performance on weekdays that will determine where it's headed. The Ramadan period as well as IPL 2023 have impacted its biz to an extent. However, the holidays ahead – Tuesday (Mahavir Jayanti) and Friday (Good Friday) may prove advantageous. Lack of prominent releases (till KKBKKJ on Eid) is another advantage that Bholaa enjoys," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

He also provided a percentage comparison of the growth or decline in the film's daily numbers: "Friday (decline) 33.93%, Saturday (growth) 64.86%, Sunday (growth) 10.49%" – see his tweet here:

Bholaa, also directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, opened to mixed reviews last week. The film is a remake of the 2019 Tamil hit Kaithi and stars Ajay as a trishul-wielding hard man unwillingly drawn into a police operation that involves a drug running gang and corrupt cops. Ajay's frequent collaborator Tabu co-stars as well as as Gajraj Rao, Deepak Dobriyal and Sanjay Mishra.