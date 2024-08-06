<i>Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Film's First Monday Test Result

Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has witnessed a drop in the box office figures. The film failed to pass the crucial Monday test. On Day 4, the romance drama minted ₹1 crore, reported Sacnilk. On Sunday, day 3, the Neeraj Pandey directorial amassed ₹ 2.75 crore at the domestic box office. With this, the total collection of the film stands at ₹ 7.75 crore, the report added. Besides Ajay Devgn and Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Saiee Manjrekar and Jimmy Shergill are part of the film. The movie revolves around Krishna (Ajay Devgn) and Vasudha's (Tabu) love story.

Previously, in an interaction with News18, director Neeraj Pandey revealed why he did not choose the de-ageing technology for Ajay Devgn and Tabu to play their younger selves. “We've done that only when it was the need of the story. Unfortunately, de-aging is being overdone now bordering on the abuse of technology. For this particular story, you can't age Ajay and Tabu's characters into 21-year-olds. That would look ridiculous,” he said.

The director added, “We were very clear from day one that there would be two different sets of actors to portray two age groups because that fits the story and that, I think, is the beauty of it. People change after 24. Our physical appearance changes.”

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has been jointly produced by Narendra Hirawat, Shital Bhatia, Sangeeta Ahir, and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banners of Panorama Studios, Friday Filmworks and NH Studioz.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have previously shared screen space in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series.