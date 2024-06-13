Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha Trailer: Ajay Devgn And Tabu's Timeless Tale Of Love

A still from the trailer. (courtesy: YouTube)

The trailer of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha released on Thursday afternoon. The video begins with a voiceover by Ajay Devgn, who is convinced that no one can separate him from the love of his life (Tabu). The video then showcases a montage of Ajay Devgn sitting in a prison. He plays a man named Krishna, a man incarcerated 23 years ago for the murder of two persons. The video transitions to the present, where Krishna prepares to leave prison. As he finally emerges from the prison gates, he is warmly greeted by Tabu, who has waited for him all these years.

In this timeless love story, the only problem is Jimmy Shergill, who is married to Tabu's character. Ajay Devgn reminisces about the night that changed their lives forever. The trailer ends with a clip of the younger versions of Tabu and Ajay's characters played by Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha trailer can be summed up as an amalgamation of love, loss and longing.

Check out the trailer here:

Meanwhile, on social media, Ajay Devgn shared the trailer and he wrote, "Epic. Intense. Unforgettable. #AuronMeinKahanDumTha Trailer Out Now. In cinemas on 5th July."

Ajay Devgn and Tabu have starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film is slated to release on July 5 this year.