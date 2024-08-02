Weekend Binge: The Best Of Ajay Devgn And Tabu. Don't Make Us Pick

Neeraj Pandey's Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha has finally hit the big screens today (August 2). The romantic drama revolves around two lovers [Ajay Devgn and Tabu] who got separated years ago because one of them served time in jail. Needless to say, the electrifying chemistry between the two makes the film a must-watch. Shantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar are also part of the film. They are seen as the younger versions of Ajay Devgn and Tabu. On the special release day of Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, we have decided to take revisit some of the finest films in which Ajay and Tabu have shared the screen space.

1. Drishyam (July 31, 2015) - JioCinema: Remember the famous story of Vijay (played by Ajay Devgn) and his family going to Panjim on October 2, attending a Satsang, and returning on October 3? Get ready to watch this thriller again this weekend.

2. De De Pyaar De (May 17, 2019) - Disney+ Hotstar: We all laughed out loud when Rakul Preet Singh said to Ajay Devgn, “Shakal se shaadi-shuda aur harkaton se divorcee lagte ho.” Directed by Akiv Ali, this film features Tabu and Ajay as a married couple who have parted ways.

3. Thakshak (December 3, 1999) - MX Player: Before Sonakshi Sinha came up with, “Thappad se darr nahi lagta,” Tabu said, “Mujhe khushiyon se bahut darr lagta hai” in this movie. The chemistry between Tabu and Ajay Devgn is impossible to ignore.

4. Vijaypath (August 5, 1994) - Zee 5: This movie marked the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Ajay Devgn and Tabu. In this romantic drama, Ajay plays the role of Karan, and Tabu portrays Mohini.

5. Haqeeqat (December 20, 1995) - Disney+ Hotstar: In the Kuku Kohli directorial, Ajay Devgn is seen as Shiva, a hitman working for a gangster. His life takes an unexpected turn when he saves Sudha (played by Tabu) from hooligans and falls in love with her.

6. Bholaa (March 30, 2023) - Prime Video: In this film, Tabu plays the role of a fierce cop, who says, “Banduk ki naukri ki hai goli to khani padegi.” On the other hand, Ajay Devgn takes on the role of Bholaa, a convicted father who has never seen his daughter. The movie was directed and produced by Ajay Devgn.

7. Drishyam 2 (November 18, 2022) - Prime Video: When the murder case reopens, Ajay Devgn asserts, “Sawal yeh nahi ke aapki ankho ke samne kya hai, sawal yeh hai ke aap dekh kya rahe ho.” The showdown between Tabu and Ajay gets more intense in this sequel.

8. Golmaal Again (October 20, 2017) - Prime Video: This horror-comedy is all things amazing. Apart from Tabu and Ajay Devgn, the Rohit Shetty directorial features a star-studded cast including Parineeti Chopra, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Neil Nitin Mukesh.

9. Fitoor (February 12, 2016) - Netflix: In the movie headlined by Aditya Roy Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, Tabu plays the role of Katrina's mother. The film sees a guest appearance by Ajay Devgn as Mirza Moazzam Baig.