Ajay Devgn's 'Legendary Time' With Bret Lee And Jacques Kallis In London. See Viral Post

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: AjayDevgn)

Ajay Devgn shared a viral-worthy picture with star players Brett Lee and Jacques Kallis from London on his Instagram feed. Ajay Devgn was accompanied by son Yug and nephews Aman Devgan and Danish Devgan. In the picture, Ajay Devgn can be seen sporting his bright smile. He wears a striped suit and a pair of cool shades. Sharing the picture, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Had a legendary time in London with these gentlemen." Fans reacted to the picture instantly. A comment read, "All legendarys are there." Another comment read, "Victory. golden."Another comment read, "Super duper Sirji." Take a look:

Ajay Devgn will next be seen in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha with his frequent collaborator Tabu. The film was supposed to release on July 5. The makers announced that the release date has been postponed. The production house Friday Filmworks released a statement that read, "Dear Friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon." The caption along with the statement read, "The wait is a little longer...#AuronMeinKahanDumTha."

Directed by, Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also features Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. Ajay Devgn and Tabu have previously starred in multiple films together. The actors have worked together in films like Golmaal Again, De De Pyaar De, Vijaypath, Haqeeqat, Vijaypath, Thakshak, Bholaa and the Drishyam series of films, to name a few.