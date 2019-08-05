Ajay Devgn Trolls Birthday Girl Kajol - But We'll Call This One A Fail

Kajol celebrates her 45th birthday (courtesy kajol)

Highlights Ajay Devgn had a quirky birthday wish for Kajol He Instagrammed a photo of the actress "You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet," he captioned it

We can all relate to Kajol's photo of birthday chill, as posted by her husband Ajay Devgn. Looks like Kajol started her special day on a lazy note, something which was captured by Ajay Devgn and posted on Instagram with the caption: "Wake up! You do not need your beauty sleep, as yet." In the photo, Kajol can be seen relaxing in the balcony and it actually looks like she's sleeping but she clarified in the comments section that she's just getting into the holiday mood. "I'm awake. Just found out Yug doesn't have school. Its holidays all around," she commented. Sorry, Ajay Devgn, if you were trying to troll your wife (all in good humour, of course), better luck next time.

In Mumbai, the BMC has declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Monday in light of the torrential rainfall over the last few days.

Happy birthday, Kajol:

Whether Ajay Devgn had Kajol's approval before posting his quirky birthday greeting for her or not is not known but this reminded us that earlier last year, Ajay Devgn had revealed on Koffee With Karan that Kajol is immensely fussy when it comes to posting pictures on social media: "Problem is not clicking the pictures. Problem is... three hours they are sitting and correcting them so they can post it."

Ajay Devgn and Kajol married in 1999 and are also parents to teenaged daughter Nysa. Yug will celebrate his ninth birthday this year.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Helicopter Eela while Ajay Devgn is looking forward to films such as Bhuj: The Pride of India and Taanaji - The Unsung Warrior.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.