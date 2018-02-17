Aiyaary Box Office Collection Day 1: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Off To A 'Dull' Start. Collects 3 Crore

Highlights
- Aiyaary is off to a 'dull' start on day 1
- On Friday, it earned 3.36 crore
- Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, and Pooja Chopra are also in the film
Here's what Taran Adarsh tweeted:
#Aiyaary has a DULL Day 1... Opening day biz is lower than Sidharth Malhotra's last two films: #AGentleman [ 4.04 cr] and #Ittefaq [ 4.05 cr]... Evening/night shows were slightly better... Sat and Sun biz is extremely crucial... Fri 3.36 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018
#Aiyaary has fared comparatively better Overseas... Day 1 total stands at approx $ 417,000 [ 2.68 cr]...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 17, 2018
Was best in UAE-GCC: Thu $ 97,000, Fri $ 137,000#NaamShabana was approx $ 336,000 on Day 1 in international markets.
Aiyaary's original release date was January 26, a day after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" but was postponed to February 9. Akshay Kumar's PadMan was also slated to release on February 9. However, a new release date for Aiyaary was announced citing clearance issues by the Defence Ministry, as the film is based on the army background. Speaking of the film's release, Sidharth Malhotra had told IANS: "Our producers are tackling it. It's in the process. Each film has its own reasons. We have seen what happened with that film ("Padmaavat"). Our film doesn't have severe issues as far as I know after talking with my producers. I have full faith that our producers will come up with a positive result, so I don't see any issue with that. I hope that our film has a smooth release."
In his review to NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote: "Aiyaary wants to be a daring thriller that calls out smarmy politicians and arms dealers. But it only fires blanks."
