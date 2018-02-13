Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary: Pooja Chopra Got The Role 'Without An Audition' Pooja Chopra said, "I think it is a huge compliment that he showed faith in me and trusted me to play such a strong character"

Actress Pooja Chopra, who features in Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary , says it was a huge compliment for her when the filmmaker got her on board for the movie without an audition. Pooja was earlier a part of Pandey's short film. "I think it is a huge compliment that he showed faith in me and trusted me to play such a strong character. When we were doing workshops, he praised me for my work. But the fact that he called me for his next immediate film without an audition, that's a huge compliment," she said.Was there performance pressure when working with a filmmaker like Pandey?"I was very happy because I felt the pressure duringand he had seen my potential and talent at that time. I just didn't want to disappoint him and his fate in me. And I am glad to have had the chance to work with him again."Pooja, who debuted in Bollywood with, was asked how were the characters ofanddifferent.She said: "My character inwas that of the girl next door. She was just a normal girl. There was no need to transform myself."But here, Maya Semwal exhibits no girly traits. She is a man among men. Both the characters are very diverse. In fact, the character I played in the short film, is also completely different."In, I am a lady who has an extramarital affair. I am glad I got to play three different roles and they were all challenging in their own way."On what makes being a part ofspecial, the former Miss India said: "is very special because it is with a director I always wanted to work with, which is a very rare chance, especially for a girl to get a chance to play such a strong performance-oriented character is not easy."The movie features Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee as army officers in a storyline that brings corruption within the system to the forefront. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh, Naseeruddin Shah and Anupam Kher. It will release on Friday.