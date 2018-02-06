The Real Reason Why Aiyaary Rescheduled Its Release Date Aiyaary is an espionage drama starring Sidharth Malhora, Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet

Sidharth Malhotra in a still from Aiyaary. (Image courtesy: YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights Aiyaary has not been cleared for release by the Censor Board: reports The Ministry of Defence has suggested a few changes in the film Aiyaary is now reportedly releasing on February 16 Aiyaary. A day after trade analyst Taran Adarsh also tweeted that the film's release has been postponed yet again by a week, an IANS report stated that the film has not been cleared for release by the Central Board Of Film Certification. The film was reviewed by the Ministry of Defence, which has Aiyaary, which is an espionage drama

It's CONFIRMED... #Aiyaary shifted to 16 Feb 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 5, 2018



Aiyaary's original release date was January 26, a day after Akshay Kumar's PadMan but both films moved their release dates. Aiyaary announced February 9 as their new release date without giving a reason for the postponement but it was widely believed it was done to avoid clash with Padmaavat and PadMan. Later, PadMan agreed to delay the film's release by two weeks to accommodate the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film.



The makers of PadMan fixed the new release date of their film for February 9, which Aiyaary's Sidharth said was 'irritating.' He told news agency IANS: "Yes, it irritates, but now it's too late. What can we do now? We announced the date first. When PadMan makers unveiled their release date, we were gracious enough to shift our release date to avoid the clash. I was not expecting the makers of PadMan to release their film with us, especially the second time. We thought we will get a solo release."







Aiyaary is directed by Neeraj Pandey, who has made films such as Special 26 and Baby with PadMan star Akshay Kumar. PadMan is directed by R Balki and produced by Twinkle Khanna.



