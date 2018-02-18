Aiyaary Box Office Collection Day 2: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Sees An 'Upward Trend'. Earns Over 7 Crore

Aiyaary, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee, witnessed an upward trend on Saturday, but the box office performance in last two days has been quite underwhelming, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which had a slow start on its opening day has managed to earn only 7.40 crore at last count. On Friday, the film made 3.36 crore, and as on Saturday, collected 4.04 crore (witnessing a 30 percent growth.) The overseas collection of Aiyaary stands at Rs 4.57 crore. On Friday, it earned 419,000 dollars followed by 292,000 dollars on Saturday. Aiyaary's original release date was January 26, a day after Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" but was postponed to February 9. The film's release was later re-scheduled to February 16.
#Aiyaary witnessed an upward trend on Sat, but the 2-day total is underwhelming... Biz is better in metros... Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.04 cr. Total: 7.40 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2018
#Aiyaary - OVERSEAS...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 18, 2018
Fri $ 419,000
Sat $ 292,000
Total: $ 711,000 [ 4.57 cr]...
2-day biz is 40% higher than #NaamShabana in international markets.
The plotline of Aiyaary revolves around two army officers, played by Sidharth and Manoj, who share a mentor-protege relationship with each other.
Speaking of his experience of working with Sidharth, Manoj had told news agency IANS: "I love to share my experience with youngsters, especially with those who have an interest to learn the craft. I have been conducting acting workshops from the age of 26 when I learn it from Barry John. When Sidharth called me and showed his interest to know more about the craft of acting, I was more than happy to share. While shooting, I do not try to correct anybody because that is the director's area. But off the set, if a youngster like Sidharth is willing to learn, for me, sharing becomes all the more enjoyable."
Neeraj Pandey, who is known for his impressive work in A Wednesday, Special 26 and Baby, has directed Aiyaary.
Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review to NDTV, wrote: "The 160-minute marathon makes no leeway for the foxed audience: the characters are sketchily fleshed out, the lines they speak border on the stilted, and the situations that they find themselves in and create for others are do not enhance clarity."
