Aiyaary Box Office Collection Day 4: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Earns Over Rs 13 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra's much-awaited film Aiyaary, which released last Friday, has earned over Rs 13 crore at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Aiyaary is an espionage drama, also starring Manoj Bajpayee and Rakul Preet Singh. The film collected over Rs 8 crore over the weekend and on Monday, it earned Rs 1.43 crore. Aiyaary's current total now stands at Rs 13.19 crore, Mr Adarsh tweeted. "The week will finish at around 17 crore nett and then the film will struggle to hit even 20 crore nett for lifetime business, as it has faced total rejection from the paying audience," a Box Office India report stated.
Here's the box office report of Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary.
#Aiyaary Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 4.35 cr, Mon 1.43 cr. Total: 13.19 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Aiyaary 1.5 stars out of 5. "It is a massive let-down on many other crucial counts. "Aiyaary is comatose and convoluted, is like a patient who's been wheeled in on a stretcher and declared dead on arrival. It never manages to get up on its feet and break into a saunter, let alone a sprint. Aiyaary wants to be a daring thriller that calls out smarmy politicians and arms dealers," he wrote.
Aiyaary also stars Naseeruddin Shah, Adil Hussain and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles.