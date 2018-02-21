Aiyaary Box Office Collection Day 5: Sidharth Malhotra's Film Collects 14 Crore

Sidharth Malhotra's Aiyaary has so far got an average response at the box office. The Neeraj Pandey-directed film has so far amassed Rs 14.29 crore, after failing to pick up momentum during the first weekend. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Aiyaary had earned Rs 3.36 crore on Friday, Rs 4.05 crore on Saturday, 4.35 crore on Sunday, Rs 1.43 crore on Monday, and Rs 1.10 crore on Tuesday, making the grand total to stand at Rs 14.29 crore. However, film's overseas business has been a breather. Mr Adarsh wrote On Twitter: Aiyaary - overseas - Total till 20 Feb 2018: 1.12 million dollars [Rs 7.26 cr].
Highlights
- Aiyaary earned 1.10 crore on Tuesday
- After multiple rescheduling, Aiyaary was release on February 16
- Aiyaary also stars Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, and Adil Hussain
Take a look at Aiyaary's box office report:
#Aiyaary Fri 3.36 cr, Sat 4.05 cr, Sun 4.35 cr, Mon 1.43 cr, Tue 1.10 cr. Total: 14.29 cr. India biz.#Aiyaary - OVERSEAS - Total till 20 Feb 2018: $ 1.12 million [ 7.26 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 21, 2018
Despite the makers taking all measures to ensure a smooth sailing for the film, it appears that there's a little chance for Aiyaary to even cross 20-crore mark in its first week. Aiyaary's release was postponed not once but twice, to avoid a box office clash with two major releases - Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" and Akshay Kumar's PadMan.
Aiyaary was initially scheduled to release on January 26, but with Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed "Padmaavat" being announced to release on January 25, Aiyaary's release was pushed to February 9. The film was later rescheduled after Akshay Kumar blocked the date for his film PadMan. Aiyaary was finally released on February 16.
Commentsreview to NDTV, wrote: "Aiyaary wants to be a daring thriller that calls out smarmy politicians and arms dealers. But it only fires blanks. A below-par Sidharth Malhotra, playing a young, idealistic army officer who goes rogue in order to take on the establishment, does not help matters. His oh-so-cool demeanour is totally out of place in a world where danger is a constant."
Aiyaary stars Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Naseeruddin Shah, Adil Hussain and Kumud Mishra.